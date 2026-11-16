Himachal Pradesh hoteliers seek rollback of steep consent fee hike

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board’s (HPSPCB) move to introduce one-time consent certificates, replacing frequent renewals for registered hotels and resorts, has drawn criticism from the hospitality sector over a sharp increase in fees.

Under the new arrangement, the one-time consent certificate will have a validity ranging from five to 25 years. The government claims the process of granting consent certificates has been simplified by categorising units according to their operational capacity and pollution potential. Although projected as a major reform aimed at improving the ‘ease of doing business’, the measure has failed to find favour with hoteliers.

The Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurant Associations (FOHHRA) has demanded a comprehensive review of the revised charges, arguing that the increased financial burden could make several hospitality units unviable.

FOHHRA president Devender Verma termed the hike an additional financial burden and said the federation had received serious concerns from its member hoteliers over the steep increase in the Consent to Operate fee. He demanded an immediate rollback of the revised charges. “Promoting tourism requires affordable policies to sustain the industry,” he emphasised.

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“Under the revised rates, a hotel with up to 13 rooms and a project cost of up to Rs 1.5 crore will have to pay Rs 1,80,000 for a five-year consent period, against the earlier fee of Rs 72,000. Such a steep increase places a heavy financial burden even on small hotels,” said a hotelier.

Larger hotels have also reported substantial increases in the levy, prompting the federation to approach the government for a review of its impact across different categories of hospitality units.

Introduced in September 2026, the new fee structure has also led to compliance-related concerns. Hoteliers who have not paid the revised charges have started receiving notices warning of closure. Verma said, “Hotel owners invest their savings, take loans and create employment. Closure warnings over disputed enhanced fee demands cause serious uncertainty for these businesses and the families dependent on them. We urge the government to allow dialogue and review before taking coercive action solely on this account.”

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The federation emphasised that it supported environmental protection and expected hotels to comply with pollution-control requirements. “Our demand is for reasonable and proportionate fees. We fully support protecting Himachal’s environment, which is also the foundation of our tourism industry. However, compliance must remain financially manageable, particularly for small and medium establishments,” Verma said.

FOHHRA also raised concerns over the combined impact of fees and charges imposed by various departments in connection with tourism, lifts, fire safety, electricity and other regulatory requirements. Himachal Pradesh has 4,938 hospitality units with a total of 66,533 rooms. Kullu district has the highest number of units at 1,553, followed by Kangra with 939, Shimla with 623, Solan with 433 and Chamba with 326. The remaining districts have between 75 and 295 units each.

“Departments must look at the total financial burden on a hotel. Tourism is seasonal, while salaries, maintenance, loan repayments and other expenses continue throughout the year. Repeated increases in departmental charges can make otherwise viable businesses unsustainable,” said Rocky Chimni, vice-president of the Kasauli Residents and Hoteliers Association.

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The federation has demanded a rollback of the steep consent fee increase, restoration of the earlier rates pending a review, relief from coercive action linked solely to disputed enhanced fees and a coordinated review of charges imposed by different departments.

It believes that consultations with hotel associations can help work out an amicable solution before further revisions are introduced. The FOHHRA delegation will also meet the concerned ministers, administrative secretaries and department heads to present the difficulties faced by its members following the sharp increase in the levy.

Verma stressed the need for a time-bound resolution of the issue. “Himachal Pradesh cannot strengthen tourism without supporting the businesses and workers who sustain it. We appeal to the government to reconsider these charges urgently and work with the industry on a fair, affordable and transparent framework,” he said.