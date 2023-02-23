Hoteliers, taxi operators hold rally against drugs

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 22

Members of the Smart City Dharamsala Hotel Association and the local Taxi Association in collaboration with the local police organised a drug awareness rally in McLeodganj here today.

Hoteliers and taxi operators marched through McLeodganj carrying placards displaying messages against drugs. Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of the hotel association, said that the police had sought their support against drug abuse in the area. “We have assured the police that taxi operators and hoteliers will immediately inform them about drug peddlers active in the area,” he added.

He said that peddling of synthetic drugs like ‘chitta’ was increasing in the area and they all need to protect people from the menace.