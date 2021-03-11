Hoteliers want Manimahesh yatra extended

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 2

The Chamba Hotel Association in a meeting held here today urged the state government to extend the duration of the Manimahesh yatra to six months from May to October instead of 15 days.

Association president KK Mahajan and general secretary Nagesh Vakil said that if the pilgrimage was extended to six months, it would provide employment to people engaged in tourism business for a much longer period. Also, the Manimahesh shrine would also attract international visitors and tourists, they added.