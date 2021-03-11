Hoteliers want Manimahesh yatra extended

Chamba, June 2
The Chamba Hotel Association in a meeting held here today urged the state government to extend the duration of the Manimahesh yatra to six months from May to October instead of 15 days.
Association president KK Mahajan and general secretary Nagesh Vakil said that if the pilgrimage was extended to six months, it would provide employment to people engaged in tourism business for a much longer period. Also, the Manimahesh shrine would also attract international visitors and tourists, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...