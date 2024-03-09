Manali hoteliers want uninterrupted power supply during winter

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 8

Hoteliers have demanded that the HP State Electricity Board should lay underground power supply cables in Manali area to avoid disruption in supply during winter because of heavy snowfall.

They said that every year supply lines are damaged because of heavy snowfall, which disrupts power supply to hotels. This adversely impacted their business because tourists staying in their hotels face huge problems in getting warm water for bathing and running room heaters to escape from bone-chilling cold.

Hem Ram Sharma, a hotelier of Manali town, said there was an urgent need to strengthen power structure in Manali, which is an internationally famed tourist place. A large number of foreign and domestic tourists visit this popular tourist town during winter to enjoy various snow activities. But sadly disruption in power supply because of heavy snowfall normally affected their business. “So we urge the HPSEB to find a permanent solution to this problem by adopting suitable techniques,” he said.

Anup Thakur, president of Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said, “We urge the HPSEB officials to lay cables of power supply lines under ground in Manali region. It has been observed that every year during winter hoteliers suffer because of erratic power supply because tourists are annoyed when they fail to get proper service.”

“Laying underground power supply cables will be a one-time expenditure for the state government. Once laid, this will be of great help to tourism industry. We urge the Chief Minister to look into the matter and take necessary action which will boost tourism in Manali,” he demanded.

