Hours before Solan mayoral poll, govt disallows showing of marked ballot paper

Hours before the mayoral elections to the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC), the state government on Wednesday amended the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2012, removing the provision mandating political parties to appoint an authorised agent to observe the voting process. The BJP has described the move as an attempt to tilt the contest in favour of the Congress. The BJP termed the amendment as unfair and said that it was exploring legal options though no immediate relief appeared likely as the notification was issued in the evening. Under the earlier provision, councillors were required to show their marked ballot papers to the party’s authorised agent in a measure intended to curb cross-voting. The clause, inserted under Rule 81-B(1)(c) of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2012, was removed through the amendment notified on Wednesday.

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The state government had introduced the provision on August 17, 2024, to prevent cross-voting. However, the latest notification reverses its own decision, and states that, after marking their choice, councillors shall fold the ballot paper in a manner that conceals their vote.

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The amendment is likely to benefit the Congress, which has six councillors against the BJP’s 10, along with one Independent, who is said to be backing the BJP.

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It is expected to increase the scope for cross-voting and could influence the contest for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, particularly if dissenting BJP councillors, who were opposing the party’s official mayoral candidate, shift support.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal described the development as an attack on democratic values and the Constitution. “Ever since the urban local body and Panchayati Raj election process began, the Congress has been repeatedly amending the law to gain undue advantage and twist the electoral mandate in its favour, contrary to legal provisions,” he said.

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He added: “Once the election process begins, changing the rules reflects the mala fide intent of the government and is a slur on the public mandate, which has elected BJP-supported candidates.”

The Congress had earlier delayed the mayoral elections by over a month after the results were declared on May 29, and had not implemented a June 24 notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner regarding the appointment of party agents to observe the poll process.

The notification, issued just hours before the mayoral election, has cast a shadow over the process, with the BJP now exploring legal remedies, alleging that the move amounts to an attempt to “hijack” the election.