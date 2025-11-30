House backs freedom fighter status for anti-British leader

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Friday unanimously passed a private member’s resolution seeking formal recognition of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania as a freedom fighter, highlighting his leadership in an armed revolt against British rule in 1848, almost a decade before the uprising of 1857. Legislators from both the Congress and the BJP supported the motion, urging the Union Government to acknowledge Pathania’s pioneering role in India’s early resistance against colonial authority.

Congress MLAs Kewal Singh Pathania and Bhawani Singh Pathania jointly introduced the resolution, emphasising that Pathania deserved to be counted among the earliest leaders of India’s freedom struggle. “This House should consider declaring Wazir Ram Singh Pathania ji as one among the pioneer freedom fighters of the war of independence and recommend the same to the state and Central Government,” they said.

An extensive discussion followed, during which members cutting across party lines stressed the historical importance of Pathania’s campaign against the British in the mid-19th century. BJP legislators Ranvir Singh Nikka and Dr Janak Raj, along with Congress MLA Sanjay Rattan, underlined that while national icons have been appropriately honoured, several remarkable regional heroes, such as Pathania, remain largely absent from mainstream historical accounts.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan welcomed the resolution and acknowledged that Pathania’s contribution has long been overlooked. “Wazir Ram Singh Pathania was among the great heroes of our state who made significant contributions in the struggle against British rule,” he said. Chauhan informed the House that the Nurpur Rajput Sabha had raised this issue with the state government in 2019. After an initial review of available records, the matter was forwarded to the Central Government, but a response is still awaited.

He added that historical evidence points to Pathania’s leadership in several crucial campaigns challenging British dominance, earning him a rightful place among the earliest leaders of organised resistance. Chauhan assured the House that the state government remains committed to ensuring such unsung figures receive their due honour. “His sacrifice and contributions will always remain memorable in the history of the state and the nation,” he said.

The minister further announced that the General Administration Department would be instructed to re-examine the proposal and initiate the necessary procedures. This would include reviewing archival material, consulting historians and assessing eligibility norms for granting freedom fighter status. If amendments to existing rules are required, Chauhan said the government would actively pursue them.

He also said the Language, Art and Culture Department would take up the task of documenting and publicising Pathania’s contributions, along with those of other lesser-known heroes, to fill historical gaps and ensure that future generations understand their sacrifices.