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Home / Himachal Pradesh / House built using drug money frozen in Dehra

House built using drug money frozen in Dehra

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Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:41 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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In a major crackdown under the state’s ‘Drug-Free Campaign’, the Dehra police have seized an under-construction house valued at Rs 14.09 lakh belonging to Sharif Din of Valahar village after investigations confirmed it was built using proceeds from narcotics trafficking.

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Under Section 68 F (2) of the NDPS Act, the property—spread across 0-01-35 hectares in Khasra No 1819—was frozen to prevent any sale or transfer.

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Sharif is a repeat offender, facing four NDPS cases registered at Jawalamukhi and Khundiyan police stations. These cases involve the seizure of 87.92g, 70g, 22.15g and 139g of charas, underscoring his long-standing involvement in drug peddling.

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This is the second major asset-freezing action in the district. Earlier, in November 2025, police froze property worth Rs 25.38 lakh belonging to Vikram Singh of Garli. With the latest action, the value of seized assets has risen to Rs 39.48 lakh.

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