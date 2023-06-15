House collapses after quake

Tribune News Service

Palampur, June 14

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale shook Kangra district on Tuesday. However, no loss of life or property was reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake is said to be Doda district of J&K.

According to reports, a kutcha house belonging to Jaimal at Bandu village in Panchrukhi Block collapsed. His family, who had left the house a few minutes ago, had a narrow escape. When the matter was brought to the notice of Palampur SDM Amit Guleria, he directed the officials of the Revenue Department to visit the quake-hit family and provide them immediate relief.

The SDM added an immediate relief of Rs 5,000 had been given to the family. The officials were also instructed to prepare an estimate of total loss so that more relief could be provided.