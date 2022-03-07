House, cowshed damaged in Kullu fire incidents

Kullu, March 6
A room and a kitchen of a house were damaged in a fire incident in the congested Gandhi Nagar area of Kullu today. The fire broke around 11.15 am and the fire fighters reached the spot within no time and doused the flames. A couple suffered burn injuries.
Kullu Fire Station in-charge Saranpat said the fire broke out in the kitchen of Raj Kumar’s house and articles in the kitchen and the adjoining room were damaged. He added that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The area is quite congested and the fire could have proved disastrous, he said.
In another incident, a cowshed was gutted in Shia village of Bhuntar. There was no loss of livestock. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Ukraine crisis: Stranded Indian nationals told to fill online form
Form seeks to ascertain their current location, providing a ...
PM: Operation Ganga proof of India's growing influence
Opens art gallery dedicated to cartoonist RK Laxman | Inaugu...
Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Number of Indians with foreign degrees taking FMGE rose by 4...