House, cowshed damaged in Kullu fire incidents

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 6

A room and a kitchen of a house were damaged in a fire incident in the congested Gandhi Nagar area of Kullu today. The fire broke around 11.15 am and the fire fighters reached the spot within no time and doused the flames. A couple suffered burn injuries.

Kullu Fire Station in-charge Saranpat said the fire broke out in the kitchen of Raj Kumar’s house and articles in the kitchen and the adjoining room were damaged. He added that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The area is quite congested and the fire could have proved disastrous, he said.

In another incident, a cowshed was gutted in Shia village of Bhuntar. There was no loss of livestock. —