House damaged in fire at Mandi

Mandi, May 19
A house was damaged in a fire incident at Tarna in Mandi town last evening.
A youth was present in the house when the fire broke out in an LPG cylinder in the kitchen. It quickly spread to the adjoining room. Some household items were damaged. Fire engines managed to control the flames.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in