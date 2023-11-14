House gutted at Kullu village on Diwali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 13

A two-and-a-half storey house was gutted in Padharni village at Sainj valley on the night of Diwali. The house caught fire at about 1.45 am. The villagers tried to douse the flames themselves and did not inform the fire department as the house was far away from the road. However, the fire could not be controlled and the entire house was burnt to ashes.

The house belonged to Sher Singh and Bhimu, and property worth Rs 15 lakh (approximately), was destroyed in this fire incident. Banjar Tehsildar Ramesh Kumar said a relief amount of Rs 10,000 was given to the affected families.

