House gutted at Malana village

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 24

A two-storey house was gutted in fire at the remote Malana village in Kullu district today. The house was made of forest wood, which caught fire rapidly. The villagers immediately swung into action to douse the fire.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg also sent a team to the spot as this remote village is inaccessible for the fire brigade due to lack of road connectivity. The administrative team and the villagers quickly doused the fire by pouring water manually.

