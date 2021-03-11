House gutted, eight head of cattle perish in Chamba village

Chamba, May 16
A two-storey house was completely gutted and eight head of cattle were killed in a fire that broke out at Tadgran village in Chamba district today.
The fire destroyed the house belonging to Hoshiyar Singh and Praveen Singh while three cows, three calves and two sheep perished. The loss due to fire has been estimated at Rs 2 lakh.
