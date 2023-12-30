House gutted in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 29

A house in Chamba’s Kiyani village was reportedly burnt to the ground last night after a fire broke out abruptly. One person sustained burn injuries in the incident.

Teams from the fire station and the Police Department from the district headquarters rushed to the site and carried out relief and rescue operations with the help of the locals as soon as they were informed about the incident.

Officials of the local administration have provided relief to the family affected by the blaze, which reportedly caused a loss of around Rs 12 lakh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba