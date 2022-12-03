House gutted in fire near Malana village

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 2

A six-room house at Atodang village adjacent to historical Malana village was burnt to ashes last night.

The incident happened when the family had gone to attend a religious function at Malana village. Locals tried to control the flames, but to no avail. They, however, rescued 30 sheep and goats from the cowshed built on the lower floor of the house.

No loss of life was reported, but the landlord suffered heavy loss. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Despite informing the Fire Department and the administration, the teams could not reach the spot in time due to the poor road connectivity. The teams of the police and the administration today visited the spot to assess the damage.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said all possible help would be provided to the affected family.