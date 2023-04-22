House gutted in fire on Palampur outskirts

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 21

A house was gutted in a fire this evening at Ghuggar village on the outskirts of Palampur.

A senior officer of the Revenue Department said the fire broke out in the house of Gopal Sharma and Bal Krishan. None of the four tenant families were present in the house at the time of the incident.

Anish Nag, Deputy Mayor of the Palampur MC, immediately reached the spot along with local residents. They attempted to extinguish the fire, but to no avail. It engulfed the house within a few minutes. The damage was already done by the time fire brigades reached the spot.

Nag said despite his repeated calls, no one attended the phone in the fire brigade office. He said fire fighters reached after half an hour when the entire house was already destroyed.

The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. However, villagers suspect that the fire was caused due to a short circuit. Owners of the house said household items worth nearly Rs 5 lakh were damaged.

Later, Tehsildar Sarthak Sharma visited the affected families and provided them immediate relief. He said his team was preparing the estimate of loss suffered and necessary relief would be provided as per the state’s relief manual.

BJP leader Trilok Kapoor expressed shock over the incident. He said he would provide all possible help to the victims.