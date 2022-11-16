House gutted in Kinnaur village

ANI

Kinnaur, November 15

An eight-room house was reduced to ashes in Kinnaur’s Nathpa village in a massive fire yesterday.

According to the police, the fire broke out in Ram Bhagat’s house in Nathpa village around 5.30 pm. There was no loss of life. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Villagers tried to extinguish the fire but as it was a wooden house it was destroyed in no time.

