House gutted in Kinnaur village

Kinnaur, November 15
An eight-room house was reduced to ashes in Kinnaur’s Nathpa village in a massive fire yesterday.
According to the police, the fire broke out in Ram Bhagat’s house in Nathpa village around 5.30 pm. There was no loss of life. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Villagers tried to extinguish the fire but as it was a wooden house it was destroyed in no time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast kills 2 as Russian missiles cross into Poland; Moscow denies
Ukraine suffers heaviest Russian missile volley of war
Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert
Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say...
Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25
The MSOs asked to furnish the details on the website, digita...