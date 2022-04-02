House gutted in Kullu village

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 1

A two-storey house having 18 rooms was gutted in Bandal village of Tirthan valley, Banjar Subdivision, Kullu, in the wee hours of Friday. A cow tied in the the cowshed of the house was burnt in the accident.

The witnesses informed that a fire broke out around 1.30 am in the house of Tejender Sharma and his brother Hemant Sharma when they were fast asleep with their family on the top floor of the building. The family members soon rushed out of the house as villagers gathered around the spot.

They informed the police and the Fire Department but the fire tenders couldn’t reach the village due to lack of road facility.

The villagers even tried to rescue the cow but the flames were so fierce that their efforts were futile. The flames soon reduced the house to ashes.

After reaching the spot, the Banjar police team has started the preliminary investigation. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till the time this report was filed.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said assistance has been provided to the affected family and a Revenue Department team has been instructed to take stock of the damage.