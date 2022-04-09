House gutted in Mandi village

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 8

A house was damaged in a fire incident at Khadargali village under Karsog tehsil of Mandi today, which rendered four families homeless. The house was made of forest wood, which caught fire quickly and turned into ashes within a few hours.

According to Karsog SDM Sunny Sharma, the house was gutted and two nearby cowsheds, too, caught fire and turned into ashes. —