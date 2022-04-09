House gutted in Mandi village

Mandi, April 8
A house was damaged in a fire incident at Khadargali village under Karsog tehsil of Mandi today, which rendered four families homeless. The house was made of forest wood, which caught fire quickly and turned into ashes within a few hours.
According to Karsog SDM Sunny Sharma, the house was gutted and two nearby cowsheds, too, caught fire and turned into ashes. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI
CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...
Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court
Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...
Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow
9-month gap must after 2nd dose
RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high
7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate