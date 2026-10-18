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Home / Himachal Pradesh / House gutted in Pangi valley fire; loss pegged at Rs 20 lakh

House gutted in Pangi valley fire; loss pegged at Rs 20 lakh

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Villagers and firefighters try to douse a fire that gutted a house in Pangi valley of Chamba. Photo: Mani Verma
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A two-storey house was gutted in a fire at Seri village in Karuyuni-Kothi gram panchayat of the tribal Pangi valley in Chamba district on Saturday. The loss is estimated at around Rs 20 lakh.

The house belonged to Devi Singh. Another house, belonging to Amar Singh, was partially damaged. The fire broke out suddenly, prompting villagers to rush to the spot and start dousing the flames. Police and Fire Department teams also reached the village on receiving information.

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Officials, firefighters, police personnel and villagers together brought the blaze under control and prevented it from spreading. Their prompt response averted damage to nearby property.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a detailed assessment of the loss is awaited.

Local MLA Dr Janak Raj expressed concern over the incident and directed the administration to extend all possible assistance to the affected family.

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“An incident like this is deeply distressing for the affected family, which has suffered a major loss. I have directed the administration to assess the damage and ensure that all possible assistance is provided to the family at the earliest,” he said.

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