House gutted, woman killed

Hamirpur, June 4
A woman was reportedly killed in a fire that broke out in a house at Vijaypur village in Bilaspur district last night.
The deceased has been identified as Nirmla Devi. She was trapped in the fire while trying to save pet animals.
She received over 90 per cent burns and died at the district hospital.
The house and all items lying inside were reduced to ashes before the fire was extinguished.
Meanwhile, legislator Jeet Ram Katwal handed over a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the affected
family and directed the administration and the police officials to help in expediting the postmortem process. He said that he would request Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide more relief to the bereaved family.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...