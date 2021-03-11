House gutted, woman killed

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 4

A woman was reportedly killed in a fire that broke out in a house at Vijaypur village in Bilaspur district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Nirmla Devi. She was trapped in the fire while trying to save pet animals.

She received over 90 per cent burns and died at the district hospital.

The house and all items lying inside were reduced to ashes before the fire was extinguished.

Meanwhile, legislator Jeet Ram Katwal handed over a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the affected

family and directed the administration and the police officials to help in expediting the postmortem process. He said that he would request Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide more relief to the bereaved family.