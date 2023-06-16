House of Chamba murder accused set ablaze, 10 persons arrested

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 15

The house of the accused in the murder case in Salooni area of Chamba district was burned by a mob today. DIG Kangra range Abhishek Dullar said a crowd of about 1000 persons gathered at Bhandal village and set the house of the accused ablaze. All family members and other people associated with the accused were evacuated.

The police has arrested about 10 persons involved in the burning of the house. The district administration has imposed section 144 of CrPC in Salooni area. Communal tension gripped Salooni area after the murder of Manohar. The dead body of 25-year-old Manohar, a resident of Bhandal village, was recovered on June 9 from the forest area in Salooni. Sources said that Manohar was killed and his body was dumped in a nullah in forest area.

The brutal murder evoked strong reaction from the local people. They held demonstrations and demanded arrest of the accused. The case took a communal hue as the girl and boy were from different religions. The Chamba police has arrested three persons of the family for murdering Manohar.

It is expected that Manohar was in relationship with a girl. As per the complaint registered by the family of the deceased, the family of the girl was not happy with the relationship. They forced the girl to call Manohar to their house, where they beat him to death and later disposed of his body in a nearby forest area.

SP Chamba Abhishek Yadav said that three persons, namely Shabir, Farida and Musafir, had been arrested on the charges of murder.

He said that the deceased Manohar was caught by the family members of the girl on June 9 with her that led to a scuffle. Manohar died in the scuffle. The accused disposed of the body of Manohar in a nullah.