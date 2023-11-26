House panel directs officials to speed up development works

Our Correspondent

Una, November 25

The General Development Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha today visited Una and reviewed the progress of development works at a district-level meeting of officials. Committee chairman Sanjay Rattan presided over the meeting.

Development issues of many departments came up for discussion at the meeting. Rattan told the officials to expedite pending development works so that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries in the shortest possible time.

The chairman said the function of the committee was to ensure that the works sanctioned by the state government were implemented properly at the grassroot level and people were benefitted and that this was the responsibility of officials and employees of the departments concerned. He said if the officials do good governance, the credit go to the government.

Rattan stressed on the need to ensure that quality was not compromised in construction works and officials should personally visit the sites to monitor the quality and progress of works. He directed the officers to give feedback and suggestions to the committee so that changes could be made at the planning level. He directed the officials to file replies within a month to the committee’s questions that could not be answered today at the meeting.

The committee chairman directed officials of the Jal Shakti Department to restore all defunct drinking water schemes and create new sources of water besides recharging the groundwater table. He also directed them to repair all hand pumps which were non-functional. The PWD officials were told to identify accident prone black spots and put up sign boards to caution the drivers.

The committee took detailed report of works being undertaken under the ‘MLA Priority’ and those being funded by NABARD. The officials were also told to spruce up religious places so that the devotees coming from outside the state get a feel of the warmth and hospitality in the hill state.

