House passes Bill to regulate homestays

Dharamsala, December 21

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development and Registration (Amendment) Bill 2023, which was tabled in the Assembly yesterday, was passed with a voice vote today. No ruling or opposition member debated the provisions of the Bill that aims at regulating homestays in the state.

As per the amendments proposed in the Bill, a homestay shall now mean a private home located in the state that will be available to tourists for accommodation. This will empower the tourism and other authorities to regulate homestays functioning even from private homes.

Earlier, the government only allowed houses having up to four rooms registered with the Tourism Department to be used as homestays. The Union Tourism Ministry also registers units with six rooms as homestays in the state under its Bread and Breakfast Scheme. Besides these registered properties, a large number of people rent their houses in different parts of the state as homestays through the online mode. The Bill shall now empower the regulatory authorities of tourism and taxation departments to check homestay facilities.

The Tourism Department would now have to frame rules to implement the amendment Bill.

