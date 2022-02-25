House pays tributes to departed MLAs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 24

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today led the Vidhan Sabha in offering tributes to former legislators Kashmiri Lal Joshi and Chaman Lal in the Vidhan Sabha, who died recently.

Thakur said both MLAs had served the people of their constituencies with sincerity and dedication. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to the almighty for peace to the departed souls.

Kashmiri Lal Joshi, who passed away on January 28, had been an MLA from the erstwhile Santokhgarh constituency for three terms in 1968, 1972 and 1990. Santokhgarh was renamed Haroli after delimitation. He died at the age of 83 years at his native village Kungrat in Haroli subdivision of Una.

Chaman Lal (77), who breathed his last on February 13 at Parwanoo, was elected to the Assembly from the Kasauli constituency for only one term in 1977. He fought two elections —1985 and 1990 — unsuccessfully as an Independent candidate and the 1998 election as a candidate of the Himachal Vikas Congress.

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Health Minister Rajiv Sehzal, and MLAs Rajeev Bindal, Rakesh Singha, Dhani Ram Shandil and Lakhwinder Rana also paid tributes.— & PTI