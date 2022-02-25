House pays tributes to departed MLAs

Kashmiri Lal Joshi, Chaman Lal remembered

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 24

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today led the Vidhan Sabha in offering tributes to former legislators Kashmiri Lal Joshi and Chaman Lal in the Vidhan Sabha, who died recently.

Thakur said both MLAs had served the people of their constituencies with sincerity and dedication. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to the almighty for peace to the departed souls.

Kashmiri Lal Joshi, who passed away on January 28, had been an MLA from the erstwhile Santokhgarh constituency for three terms in 1968, 1972 and 1990. Santokhgarh was renamed Haroli after delimitation. He died at the age of 83 years at his native village Kungrat in Haroli subdivision of Una.

Chaman Lal (77), who breathed his last on February 13 at Parwanoo, was elected to the Assembly from the Kasauli constituency for only one term in 1977. He fought two elections —1985 and 1990 — unsuccessfully as an Independent candidate and the 1998 election as a candidate of the Himachal Vikas Congress.

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Health Minister Rajiv Sehzal, and MLAs Rajeev Bindal, Rakesh Singha, Dhani Ram Shandil and Lakhwinder Rana also paid tributes.— & PTI

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed

Air India planning to operate 2 flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians

The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...

