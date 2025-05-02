House set ablaze by nephew in Solan; accused held

A villager was arrested for allegedly setting ablaze his uncle’s house at Dhala village near Solan on Tuesday evening.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan Gaurav Singh informed that Arun Kumar, a resident of Basal, lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station alleging that his nephew, Vipin, had set his house ablaze.

According to Arun, he was informed about the incident on April 30 by a Nepalese youth named Dholi, who had been hired to look after the house. Arun rushed to the village and reportedly caught Vipin in the act. When he tried to stop him, Vipin allegedly threatened to kill him and hurled abuses at him.

The fire damaged the doors and windows on the ground floor of the house, and destroyed a stack of wheat crop stored inside.

Based on the complaint, the police acted swiftly and arrested Vipin (35), a resident of Dhala village, the same evening. He was produced before a court today to secure police remand.

SP Singh added that Vipin’s past criminal record is currently under investigation. The police are also probing the reason behind the act.

A case has been registered against Vipin under Sections 326(g), 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing mischief, criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.