House tax collection by Dharamsala MC up 12%

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 1

The house tax collection by the Dharamsala municipal corporation has increased by about 12 per cent since last year. However, despite the increase, the local body has failed to tax even 50 per cent properties under its jurisdiction. The authorities are blaming the low coverage on shortage of staff and a failed geo-tagging project.

Due to low tax collection, the Dharamsala MC has failed to generate enough resources for its sustenance or plan development projects. It was still dependent on state or central government grants for city’s development.

Sources said the house tax income of the MC was Rs 2.06 crore in 2022-23. It was 12 per cent more than the house tax collected in 2021-2022 (Rs 1.83 crore). The Dharamsala MC has been trying to bring properties in the merged areas of the city under the ambit of house tax.

In 2015, when the Dharamsala municipal council was upgraded as corporation. Eight villages in surrounding areas of the city were merged with the city at that time. The merged areas were exempted from house tax till 2019 by the state government. Since then, the MC authorities have not been able to bring all commercial and other properties under the ambit of house tax.

Under the Smart City project, it was planned to geo-tag all properties in the city. It could have helped the MC authorities in bringing all properties under the ambit of house tax. However, sources said the company that was allotted the project to geo-tag all properties had failed to complete the task.

Commissioner of the Dharamsala MC Anurag Chander Sharma admitted the work of geo-tagging all properties in the city had not been completed. The Dharamsala MC has managed to increase the house tax by 12 per cent, despite being short of staff. “We have written to the government to provide extra staff,” he said.

Sources said 17 sanctioned posts were vacant in the local body. These include one post of town planner, two posts of junior office assistant, two post of patwari (revenue official), one post of driver, one post each of naib tehsildar and Kanungo (revenue officials), one post of accountant, two posts of junior accountant, one post of accounts officer, one post of personal officer, two posts of sanitary supervisor and one post of planning officer.

The MC had urged the government to sanction 30 additional posts for it. However, the Finance Department of the state had not cleared that proposal so far.

Rs 2.06 cr collected

Rs 2.06 cr collected as house tax in 2022-23, against Rs 1.83 cr in 2021-2022

Not even 50% properties are being taxed in the city

A project to geo-tag all properties could not be completed

#Dharamsala