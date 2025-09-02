Houses collapse in Hamirpur village

Nearly 100 persons were rendered homeless after five houses collapsed and many others developed cracks at Chabutra village in the Sujanpur Assembly constituency due to land subsidence triggered by incessant rains last evening.

The villagers, who abandoned their houses, were accommodated a school building. Some others were provided shelter in Satsang Bhawan at adjoining Badbdar village.

Joginder Singh, a villager, said people rushed towards the market last evening claiming that land had started sinking. Within minutes, some houses collapsed and others developed cracks, he said.

Fellow villagers provided the affected people with meals and other necessities and informed the administration about the incident.

Rajinder Rana, former MLA, visited the village and announced Rs 50,000 to each family that had lost its house and rations for one month.

Meanwhile, MLA Ranjit Singh had asked Congress workers to help people in distress. His brother, wife and daughter were seen helping villagers.

Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh said the administration had provided an interim relief of Rs 25,000 to each affected family. Besides, a community kitchen had been established at the village.

Losses pegged at Rs 184 cr

Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh said the total loss in the district during this monsoon season has exceeded Rs 184 crore. The Jal Shakti Department has suffered maximum loss of Rs 89.61 crore, Public Works Department Rs 85.40 crore, Electricity Board Rs 1.67 crore and Education Department has suffered Rs 1.79 crore loss.