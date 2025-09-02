DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Houses collapse in Hamirpur village

Houses collapse in Hamirpur village

Nearly 100 persons rendered homeless
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents stand in front of a collapsed house at Chabutra village in Hamirpur district.
Advertisement

Nearly 100 persons were rendered homeless after five houses collapsed and many others developed cracks at Chabutra village in the Sujanpur Assembly constituency due to land subsidence triggered by incessant rains last evening.

Advertisement

The villagers, who abandoned their houses, were accommodated a school building. Some others were provided shelter in Satsang Bhawan at adjoining Badbdar village.

Joginder Singh, a villager, said people rushed towards the market last evening claiming that land had started sinking. Within minutes, some houses collapsed and others developed cracks, he said.

Advertisement

Fellow villagers provided the affected people with meals and other necessities and informed the administration about the incident.

Rajinder Rana, former MLA, visited the village and announced Rs 50,000 to each family that had lost its house and rations for one month.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MLA Ranjit Singh had asked Congress workers to help people in distress. His brother, wife and daughter were seen helping villagers.

Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh said the administration had provided an interim relief of Rs 25,000 to each affected family. Besides, a community kitchen had been established at the village.

Losses pegged at Rs 184 cr

Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh said the total loss in the district during this monsoon season has exceeded Rs 184 crore. The Jal Shakti Department has suffered maximum loss of Rs 89.61 crore, Public Works Department Rs 85.40 crore, Electricity Board Rs 1.67 crore and Education Department has suffered Rs 1.79 crore loss.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts