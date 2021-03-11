Houses collapse, poles uprooted as massive storm hits Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 17

A massive storm lashed Palampur, killing one person yesterday. Trees and electric poles were uprooted, resulting in power failure. Many shops, and houses were damaged.

Sources said the storm had caused the maximum damage in the Mission compound, Lohana, old Sabzi Mandi, Palampur bypass, Holta, Bundla and Aima.

Dozens of huge trees fell on houses, roads and power supply lines. In Ward number 2 and 3, two houses collapsed but there was no loss of life.

SDM Amit Guleria provided relief material to victims.

Councillor Sona Sood, with the help of local NGOs, shifted families to Rotary Bhavan and provided them food, clothes and shelter.

Eighty per cent areas of the town are still without power. Internet services are yet to be restored. Ajay Sharma, SDO, said because of power breakdown, there was no backup in the telephone exchange, affecting internet services.

A senior officer of the HPSEB said the power supply would be restored in most areas by this evening.