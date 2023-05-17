Houses damaged after lightning strike in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 16

Two houses were damaged in a fire that broke out in an electric meter following a lightning strike at Shanad village in Banjar subdivision of the district yesterday. Four sheep also perished in the incident.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, people gathered at Shanad village and tried to control the fire. However, the fire spread rapidly and two wooden houses were destroyed. All goods kept inside in the houses, including a planer, power tiller, power chain and important documents, were also destroyed. The families of Hans Raj, Sukh Dev, Dalip Singh and Tule Ram were affected due to the incident.

The electricity meter box made of wood in Hans Raj’s house caught fire after being struck by lightning in the evening. The fire spread to a nearby house due to strong winds blowing at that time.

Fire Officer Lekh Raj said that the flames were brought under control. A loss of Rs 75 lakh had been estimated.