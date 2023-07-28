Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 27

A flood in the Sainj river has left many families homeless in Sainj under Banjar subdivision of Kullu district. The flooded river washed away 30 houses and 40 shops at Sainj on July 10, forcing residents to take refuge in temporary shelters.

As many as 130 families have been rendered homeless by the disaster. Having lost their life’s earnings in the incident, many villagers said they faced an uncertain future with their shops also having been washed away.

The flood has left a trail of destruction from Aut up to the Sainj market. The Aut-Sainj road has been damaged at many places. A temporary road has been built by the Public Works Department. A portion of the Sainj market has been completely washedaway, while a few houses are hanging precariously near the river. With the land sinking, the area has become unsafe for residents in future also.

Talking to The Tribune, Shravan Kumar, a native of Sainj, said, “Our house and agricultural land was washed away on July 10. We could not save anything and have now taken refuge in a shelter in the NHPC building at Sainj.”

Shravan Kumar is suffering from a kidney-related ailment, while his mother Shabdu Devi has cancer. A sobbing Shabdu Devi said, “The tragedy has left us helpless. My son and I are both suffering from critical diseases and treatment is costly.”

Another resident Raj Kumar said, “With land washed away in the floods, we have no place left to construct a house.” His wife Meena Devi said, “We are helpless and seek the government’s help to rehabilitate us at a safe place in the district.”

Many affected families have taken shelter at houses of their relatives.

