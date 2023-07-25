Houses in Shimla district rendered unsafe, families heartbroken

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, July 24

“We don’t have a place to live. We have lost everything. The government must do something for us.” It’s all the residents of Janglik village, located in the remote tehsil of Chirgaon in Shimla district, are saying after they were made to vacate their houses that had become unsafe following heavy rains in the area.

As many as six houses have become unsafe in Janglik and the hapless families staying in these houses have been shifted to community centres in the village.

Kedar Nath, an elderly person from the village, said a slide right beneath his house has made his home unsafe. “All my wife and I earned through labour was spent on building this house. Now, it’s as good as gone and we have nowhere to go. We have no source of income, the government must help us,” he said.

A few houses have developed cracks inside and a few have developed cracks in their courtyard. “I had a two-room house. It has developed cracks inside. We are on the road,” said another elderly from the village.

Another person, Shukru, said he had started building a house just a year back and had invested nearly Rs 6 to Rs 7 lakh. “And the house has become unsafe even before I could complete it. I have nothing left with me,” he said.

Saurabh Dhiman, Naib Tehsildar, Chirgaon, informed that the families have been shifted to community centres. “This area has been hit particularly hard. Apart from these six houses, 10 other houses from the nearby village Thaitvadi have also been vacated and the families are now living with their relatives,” said Dhiman. “Apart from the damage to property, the Chirgaon area has witnessed the loss of human lives as well,” he said.

An elderly man, whose house has developed cracks, refuses to leave his house. “I have spent all my life in this house. If it goes down, I will go down with it but won’t vacate it,” he said in a choked voice.

