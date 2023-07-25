 Houses in Shimla district rendered unsafe, families heartbroken : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Houses in Shimla district rendered unsafe, families heartbroken

Houses in Shimla district rendered unsafe, families heartbroken

Residents shifted to community centres

Houses in Shimla district rendered unsafe, families heartbroken


Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, July 24

“We don’t have a place to live. We have lost everything. The government must do something for us.” It’s all the residents of Janglik village, located in the remote tehsil of Chirgaon in Shimla district, are saying after they were made to vacate their houses that had become unsafe following heavy rains in the area.

Chirgaon area hit hard

This area has been hit particularly hard. Apart from these six houses, 10 other houses from the nearby village Thaitvadi have also been vacated. Apart from the damage to property, the Chirgaon area has witnessed loss of human lives as well. Saurabh Dhiman, naib tehsildar, chirgaon

As many as six houses have become unsafe in Janglik and the hapless families staying in these houses have been shifted to community centres in the village.

Kedar Nath, an elderly person from the village, said a slide right beneath his house has made his home unsafe. “All my wife and I earned through labour was spent on building this house. Now, it’s as good as gone and we have nowhere to go. We have no source of income, the government must help us,” he said.

A few houses have developed cracks inside and a few have developed cracks in their courtyard. “I had a two-room house. It has developed cracks inside. We are on the road,” said another elderly from the village.

Another person, Shukru, said he had started building a house just a year back and had invested nearly Rs 6 to Rs 7 lakh. “And the house has become unsafe even before I could complete it. I have nothing left with me,” he said.

Saurabh Dhiman, Naib Tehsildar, Chirgaon, informed that the families have been shifted to community centres. “This area has been hit particularly hard. Apart from these six houses, 10 other houses from the nearby village Thaitvadi have also been vacated and the families are now living with their relatives,” said Dhiman. “Apart from the damage to property, the Chirgaon area has witnessed the loss of human lives as well,” he said.

An elderly man, whose house has developed cracks, refuses to leave his house. “I have spent all my life in this house. If it goes down, I will go down with it but won’t vacate it,” he said in a choked voice.

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

3
Diaspora

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

4
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

5
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

6
Delhi

AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session

7
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

8
Nation

Maharashtra assistant commissioner of police shoots dead wife and nephew before killing self

9
Nation

Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days

10
Nation

Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Top News

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Parliament logjam on, Opposition presses for PM’s statement

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case

Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC orders two-day stay on ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...


Cities

View All

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Money laundering case: Apex court extends Satyendar’s interim bail by five weeks

Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations in Delhi

Ice cream vendor dead as speeding SUV hits cart in Noida

Six suspects of high-profile robbery held in Noida after gunfight with cops

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, CM for relief

Residents outraged over Manipur violence

Once elected, leaders get into mining business, ruin us

Education Department teams visit flood-hit schools to assess damage