Houses lost in flashfloods, Mandi families spending nights in tents

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 5

The rain-disaster affected families of Gehra and Bharnal panchayats under Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district have demanded financial assistance from the state government for their rehabilitation. They lost their houses in the rain fury in July-August this year. The affected families of both panchayats are in distress as they were not included in the rehabilitation plan announced by the administration. Now, these affected families are seeking intervention of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for their rehabilitation.

Hariman, a disaster-affected resident of Bharnal panchayat, was in a state of shock, when a revenue officer visited the flood-affected area and told him that his house was constructed on government land. Hence, he was not eligible for the rehabilitation plan.

Amichand of Gehra panchayat faced a similar peculiar situation when the revenue officer told him that he was also not eligible for the rehabilitation plan because his house was constructed on government land.

Hariman and Amichand said that “the houses were constructed by our ancestors almost 50 years ago and no revenue or forest officer pointed out that these houses were constructed on government land. Moreover, at the time of the flood disaster, the Chief Minister had said that the state government would rehabilitate each affected family.”

“We are running from pillar to post but to no avail because the authorities concerned have not included our names in the rehabilitation plan. We urge the Chief Minister to look into the matter and do the needful to rehabilitate us as we belong to poor families,” they demanded.

Ruplal, pradhan of Gehra panchayat, said, that “there are around 16 such families, who were not included in rehabilitation plan by the administration. These families lost their houses in the disaster and are now spending winter nights in tents. These families deserve rehabilitation as they are financially weak.”

Former Zila Parishad member Bhupender Singh said, “We have given a one-week ultimatum to the administration to resolve this issue otherwise the affected families will hold a protest in front of the office of SDM, Sarkaghat. It is unfortunate that affected families were suffering due to the apathy of the administration.” Swati Dogra, SDM, Sarkaghat, said a committee had been constituted to look into this matter. It will submit its report within two weeks. Action will be taken after receiving the report.

#Mandi