Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

A damaged house in Shamti.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 15

Rendered homeless following the recent torrential rain and landslides, the residents of Shamti and its nearby areas in Solan have urged the Himachal Pradesh government to get waived their pending home loans worth lakhs availed from banks and other financial institutions. As many as 45 houses have been damaged in Shamti, Kothon and Sonohol areas after a 500-metre hill eroded and inundated the structures lying beneath on Monday night. Eighteen families who have lost their houses have demanded the waiver of their loans, ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 27 lakh. Veer Singh, a resident, said the houses they had constructed with their life’s savings had been rendered inhabitable. “The damage is beyond repair. We have little option but to stay with our friends or relatives. We could only manage to shift some household goods,” said Veer, his voice choking with emotion.

Shakuntala Devi, who has a 12-member family, has been forced to shift to a relief camp at nearby Jatoli village. “All our belongings lie buried under the debris. We have nowhere to go,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks. Monika Bhandari, another displaced resident, was inconsolable as she narrated her ordeal. “Our house is gone, but the Rs 25 lakh home loan we took remains. Nothing can be worse,” she said. Hira Singh, whose four-storey house has been damaged, said the residents had sought a 15-bigha plot from the government for their rehabilitation.

An NGO, Vishvas Foundation, has been providing food to the affected people while lodging has been arranged at a temple at Jatoli. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who visited Shamti today to assess the damage, said, “A sum of Rs 1.45 lakh has been granted to those whose houses have been totally damaged while Rs 1 lakh has been extended to those with partial damage.” Sukhu said the government would conduct videography of the affected area to help those who have lost their houses.

