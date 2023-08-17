Housing scheme for widows announced, 7,000 to benefit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday presided over the Independence Day function held here at the Ridge.

The Chief Minister hoisted the Tricolor and took salute from the contingents of state police, Home Guards, NCC, NSS Scouts and Guides. Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan commanded the parade. The function was sombre with no cultural presentations in view of the colossal damage to life and property in the rain fury.

Honorarium hike for freedom fighters

Honorarium given to the freedom fighters raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 25,000 and honorarium of widows of freedom fighters from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month.

The CM also announced increase in the wages of MNREGA workers from Rs 224 to Rs 240 in general areas and from Rs 280 to Rs 294 in tribal areas.

“The state has suffered an estimated loss of more than Rs 10,000 crore and needs financial help from the Central Government for relief and rehabilitation work,” he said. He hoped that the Central Government would soon release the first instalment of interim relief to the state. He said the government had provided sufficient budget to open all the link roads up at the panchayat level and officers had been directed to restore connectivity in a time-bound manner.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu said the state government had introduced the Mukhya Mantri Vidhva Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana for widows, where 7,000 women would be given an assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh each to construct houses. He said that the state government would make the state a self-reliant state in the next four years and the state would become the most prosperous state of the country in the next 10 years.

