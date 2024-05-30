How Chamba pioneers reuse pine needles to curb forest fires

Naresh Thakur

Chamba, May 29

Amid the devastating forest fires that have ravaged the state this summer, the Forest Department in Chamba has pioneered an innovative solution to curb this persistent threat. In a ground-breaking initiative, the department is constructing check dams using pine needles, which are known as a major contributor to forest fires. Pine needles are highly flammable and a small spark can ignite a massive blaze, rapidly spreading through the forests. Recognising this danger, Chamba Conservator of Forests Abhilash Damodran said the Dalhousie Forest Division was leading the efforts to utilise pine needles in a new and practical way. With extensive pine forests in this area, the project aims to mitigate the risk of forest fires significantly.

“The design is quite simple,” Damodran explained. “We collect pine needles from forests and roll them into jute or coir mesh. These rolls are then placed in streams within the same forest, supported by poles made from tree species capable of growing shoots. Over time, as these poles sprout and silt and soil settles in the rolls, the structures will gain strength and become permanent.” This approach not only addresses the primary goal of reducing forest fire incidents, but also offers additional environmental benefits. The check dams help prevent stream erosion and flooding, and contribute to recharging the groundwater table, enhancing the overall health of the ecosystem.

At present, the local populace at some places uses pine

needles to create footwear and domestic items like baskets, but this utilises only a small fraction of the needles shed by the forests. The new method promises a more effective way to manage the vast quantities of pine needles.

Each roll measures approximately 2x2 m and has 40-45 kg pine needles in it. One stream of approximate 200 m length will have at least 15-20 structures, utilising 600 to 800 kg per stream.

Moreover, the initiative is cost-effective, with the construction of one check dam costing no more than Rs 400, including materials and labour. So far, the Chief Conservator said, 500 structures have been constructed using this approach within the Dalhousie Forest Division.

Damodran emphasised the economic viability and community participation in this project, highlighting how it combines traditional knowledge with innovative environmental management

practices. As this initiative progresses, it could serve as a model for other regions facing similar challenges, potentially transforming how forest fire risks are managed across the state and beyond.

With this pioneering effort, the Chamba Forest Department not only addresses an immediate environmental threat, but also fosters sustainable community involvement and ecological preservation, setting a new standard for forest management for the state. According to data by the Forest Fire Reporting Portal , a total of 1,055 fire incidents have been reported across the state so far. The Dharamsala circle has recorded the highest number of fires at 298, followed by 168 in Hamirpur and 138 in Mandi. Chamba has reported 47 such incidents, significantly lesser than the other parts of the state.

