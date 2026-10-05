How the Indrahar Summit Run is putting Dharamsala’s trail culture on the map

Over 170 runners took on the picturesque mountain trails of the Dhauladhar range, set against the backdrop of Dharamsala, during the fifth edition of the Indrahar Summit Run, organised recently by Boots & Crampons along the McLeodganj–Triund–Indrahar trail corridor. Launched in 2022 as the first event in the Summit Run Series, the race has evolved into a distinctive trail-running event rooted in Dharamsala’s outdoor culture. The route climbs towards Indrahar Pass, at an altitude of about 4,350 m, combining sustained ascents with technical, high-altitude terrain. According to Chetan, a member of the run series management team, this year’s event featured five categories — 5K, 10K, 15K, 20K and 30K.

The newly introduced 5K category provided an entry point for road runners making their first transition to mountain trails. The 2026 edition saw 47 runners in the 30K, 43 in the 20K, 26 in the 15K, 22 in the 10K and 35 in the 5K.

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In the men’s 30K, Rishabh emerged victorious in 6:54:47, followed by Rajan in 6:59:26 and Kartik Rawat in 7:13:17. Nimsang Limboo topped the men’s 20K in 2:04:36, while Shivi Baijal won the women’s race in 3:58:01.

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In the 15K, Abhinandan Nehria won the men’s category in 2:31:03, while Harmandeep Kaur Gill topped the women’s race in 2:35:01. Dalbir Singh and Aranya Barthwal won the men’s and women’s 10K in 1:37:06 and 1:57:19, respectively.

Debasish Patra and Nishita emerged winners in the men’s and women’s 5K, respectively. Unlike races transplanted into the mountains, the Indrahar run has grown organically from Dharamsala’s own trail culture, with routes following traditional paths used by local communities, particularly Gaddi shepherds, for generations.

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This year’s event brought together local runners, experienced trail athletes and participants from across the country.