HP abolishes income limit for social pension

Shimla, June 5

In a significant decision expected to benefit around 9,000 families, the Himachal Pradesh Government has abolished the condition of income limit for providing Rs 1,500 social security pension to differently abled, single women, widows and destitute women. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said 40,000 new individuals would be included under the scheme this year. “About 7,000 single women and widows will be provided a Rs 1.5 lakh grant for building houses in the current fiscal,” he said. In its poll manifesto, the Congress had promised a grant of Rs 1,500 to all women aged 18 years and above. About 2.31 lakh women are to benefit with an allocation of Rs 416 crore.