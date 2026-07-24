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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HP board mulls introducing AI as optional subject from Class VI

HP board mulls introducing AI as optional subject from Class VI

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The proposal, currently under consideration, is being developed in collaboration with global technology company Intel.
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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is considering introducing artificial intelligence (AI) as an optional subject from Class VI to equip students with foundational knowledge of emerging technologies and future workplace skills.
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The proposal, currently under consideration, is being developed in collaboration with global technology company Intel. The proposed curriculum aims to make AI education practical and application-oriented through case studies, experiential learning and problem-solving exercises instead of rote learning.

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The board believes early exposure to AI, digital technologies and data analysis will enhance students’ digital literacy and prepare them for the evolving employment landscape.

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HPBOSE is also planning significant reforms in its examination system by introducing case study-based questions to assess logical reasoning, analytical ability and problem-solving skills rather than memorisation. The move is aimed at promoting conceptual understanding and competency-based learning.

In another initiative, the board is exploring the introduction of skill certification courses through the open schooling system. The proposed courses are intended to benefit school dropouts as well as youth seeking industry-relevant skills by offering recognised certifications in both traditional and modern trades to improve employment and self-employment opportunities.

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HPBOSE Chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma said the initiatives were aimed at preparing students for future global challenges and the changing demands of the job market.

“The objective is to prepare our children in accordance with future global challenges and the changing requirements of employment. AI education will not merely impart technical knowledge but will also strengthen students’ digital literacy,” he said.

Dr Sharma said the proposed examination reforms would encourage deeper conceptual understanding by evaluating analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities instead of rote learning.

He added that the proposals form part of HPBOSE’s broader vision to modernise school education in the state and would be taken forward after obtaining the necessary approvals from the state government.

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