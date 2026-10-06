HP braces for rain, snow

Despite the withdrawal of the monsoon, Himachal Pradesh is set for another spell of wet weather, with the Meteorological Centre forecasting snowfall in higher reaches and rain across other parts of the state from October 6.

Yellow weather alerts have been issued from October 6 to 9, with significant precipitation expected during the period. For October 6, alerts have been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, where light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely at isolated places.

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The weather office has warned of possible damage to standing crops and partial damage to vulnerable structures. Light snowfall in higher hills and light to moderate rain in other areas are likely to continue till October 11. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 2°C to 3°C, while maximum temperatures may decline by 2°C to 5°C.