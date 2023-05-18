HP Cabinet nod to fill 5,291 teaching posts in schools

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

The Himachal Cabinet today approved the filling of 5,291 vacant posts of trained graduate teacher (TGT) and other categories in the Elementary Education Department.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here. The TGT posts include 1,070 of arts, 776 of non-medical, 430 of medical and 494 of shastri. As many as 2,521 posts are of JBT teachers. The Cabinet also decided to fill 28 posts of medical officers (dental) in the Department of Dental Health Services. It wasl also decided that in case any civil hospital or community health centre did not have the post of medical officer (dental), it will be created and filled.

A go-ahead was given to the opening of Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools in every Assembly segment and in the first phase, 13 sites had been identified. These schools will have modern facilities like smart classrooms and playgrounds. An approval was also granted for notifying the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Yojana’ to promote self-employment by encouraging entrepreneurship. As such, e-taxis, e-trucks and e-buses, dental facilities and fishery activities have been brought under the ambit of the scheme.

The Cabinet also decided to amend rules to make attic a habitable floor and grant one-time relief up to June 30 to defaulters of Passengers and Goods Tax.