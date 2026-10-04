Himachal-cadre IPS officer Venugopal among 2 elevated as CBI special directors

The Centre has approved the appointment of two senior 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officers—Himachal Pradesh cadre officer Venugopal N and Assam-Meghalaya cadre officer AYV Krishna—as Special Directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), strengthening the agency’s senior leadership.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) cleared the appointments on October 1, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

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Both officers are currently serving as Additional Directors in the CBI. Their appointments will take effect from the date they assume charge of their respective posts.

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The decision involves the temporary upgradation of their existing posts of Additional Director from Level 15 to Level 16, corresponding to the rank of Special Director. The upgradation is personal to each officer.

AYV Krishna, a 1995-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is currently serving as an Additional Director in the CBI. He will hold the post of Special Director until May 31, 2030, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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His elevation follows his continued service in the agency’s senior leadership and places him in the higher administrative grade.

Venugopal N, a 1995-batch IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has also been elevated from Additional Director to Special Director.

His tenure in the new position will continue until December 31, 2027, when he is due to retire, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The two appointments reflect the Centre’s latest changes to the senior administrative structure of the country’s premier investigating agency. Both officers will assume their new responsibilities following the formal process of taking charge.

The appointments have been made through the temporary upgradation of existing posts rather than the creation of permanent additional positions, with the elevation linked to the individual officers’ tenures.