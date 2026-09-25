HP Congress Committee president questions EC’s functioning

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar on Thursday questioned the functioning and impartiality of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was taking decisions ignoring objections by two other Election Commissioners. Vinay Kumar, while reacting to media reports on the functioning of the three-member poll committee, said that the alleged differences in the commission were a matter of serious concern from the point of view of the Constitution and democracy.

He alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had resulted in nearly 13 crore voters being deprived of their right to exercise franchise. He also referred to alleged objections raised by two Election Commissioners regarding the revision of voter lists, registration of new voters, changes in Form 6 and the centralisation of the voter data. He questioned why no meeting of the Election Commission was held for four months and the manner in which concerns regarding the SIR exercise were handled.

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The HPCC president alleged that the CEC was acting at the behest of the BJP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly raised questions over his functioning. He added that issues raised in media reports required serious consideration. He claimed that the functioning of the Election Commission was under a cloud.