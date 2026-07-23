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Home / Himachal Pradesh / HP Cooperative Bank migrates operations to globally-acclaimed software

HP Cooperative Bank migrates operations to globally-acclaimed software

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:43 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank has successfully migrated its entire core operations to the globally-acclaimed ‘Finacle 10.2.25’ Core Banking Software platform.
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Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank has successfully migrated its entire core operations to the globally-acclaimed ‘Finacle 10.2.25’ Core Banking Software platform. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the achievement would help the bank in providing faster, more transparent and customer-friendly banking services to people. He added that the bank was one of the state’s leading financial institutions and played an important role in delivering the benefits of government welfare schemes to people.

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Sukhu said, “With this modern and advanced banking platform, the bank will be able to provide faster, more transparent and secure financial services through its network of 262 branches in six districts. This new system will also enable the bank’s employees to work with greater efficiency.”

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Bank Chairman Davender Shyam said that the new platform would enable around 18 lakh customers of the bank to experience faster transactions, robust cybersecurity and smooth, uninterrupted digital banking services.

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