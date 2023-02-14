HP, Goa to jointly promote tourism

Shimla, February 13

Himachal Pradesh and Goa will jointly promote tourism. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at a meeting on Sunday evening discussed ways to enhance investment through mutual cooperation in the tourism sector and promote foreign and domestic tourism.

Sukhu said, “Himachal and Goa are the best tourism states in India. They have a tremendous potential to become a combined destination for the world, thereby boosting economy and providing more job opportunities to people in both states.”

He said, “A wide range of tourist-specific packages, interlinking both states will be designed. This will enhance both foreign and domestic tourist influx into both states.”

Sukhu said that both states would work on evolving a mechanism for specific purposes in the area of tourism and trade. The two Chief Ministers also discussed the idea of having a series of science workshops and events exchange programmes between the students of both states to have a better understanding of the marine and mountain ecosystems.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry in Himachal is showing signs of a robust recovery, at least in terms of tourist footfall, since Covid times. In 2022, the state received around 1.50 crore tourists, including 29,333 foreigners. In 2021, due to Covid restrictions, the state had received just 56.37 lakh tourists. The year 2022 saw an impressive increase of over 60 per cent in footfall compared to last year. The state saw the maximum rush in May and June, when 18.70 lakh and 20.63 lakh tourists visited the state.

The tourist arrival in the state in 2019 before Covid-19 struck the world was 1.72 crore. Over the next two years, the footfall dipped to 32.13 lakh in 2020, and 56.37 lakh in 2021. With 2022 recording a good footfall, the tourism sector is hoping to touch pre-Covid numbers in 2023.