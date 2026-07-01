HP govt amends MC poll rules hours before Solan mayoral election; BJP cries foul, mulls legal action

Hours before the mayoral election in Solan Municipal Corporation (MC), the state government amended the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2012, and removed the mandate of appointing an authorised agent by political parties to observe the process, in a clear attempt to give the Congress an edge.

Advertisement

Terming it unfair, BJP is exploring legal options even as no immediate relief was in sight, as the notification was issued this evening.

Advertisement

As per the earlier rule, each councillor was supposed to display the cross on the ballot paper against his chosen candidate to the party agent before casting his vote. This mandate, provided in Rule 81-B, sub-rule (1), clause (c) of the HP Municipal Corporation (Election) Rules, 2012, was removed today.

Advertisement

Though the state government had introduced this mandate on August 17, 2024, to prevent cross-voting, it has reversed its own decision as per today’s notification, which states that after a councillor marks a cross against a candidate of his choice, he shall fold the ballot paper so as to conceal his or her vote.

This amendment will clearly benefit the Congress, which has merely six councillors as against 10 of BJP and an Independent who has also put his weight behind the saffron party. It will not only encourage cross-voting but will also give the Congress party an unfair advantage to elevate at least one of its candidates to the two top posts of Mayor or Deputy Mayor after seeking support from disgruntled BJP councillors who were opposing their official mayoral candidate.

Advertisement

Terming this development an attack on democratic values and the Constitution, Dr Rajiv Bindal, state BJP president, said, “Ever since the urban local body and Panchayati Raj election process began, the Congress government has been persistently making amendments to the law to gain undue advantage and twist the electoral mandate in its favour, contrary to legal provisions.”

He added, “Once the election process begins, amending the rules not only reflects the malafide intention of the government but it is also a slur on the public mandate which has chosen BJP-supported candidates.”

Pertinently, the Congress not only delayed the mayoral elections for over a month after the declaration of results on May 29 but also did not abide by the June 24 notification of the Deputy Commissioner whereby the provision of appointing an agent to observe the election by political parties was notified. Issuance of this notification hours before the mayoral election has cast a shadow over the elections, as BJP is exploring legal options to thwart the state government’s design, which it said was tantamount to hijacking the mayoral election.