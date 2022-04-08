Himachal Pradesh Govt not to pay MLAs' income tax

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 7

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet today decided that all legislators, including the Chief Minister, would henceforth pay the income tax on their salaries from their own pocket rather than the government footing the bill in that regard.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Cabinet decided to promulgate an Ordinance to omit Section 12 of the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Himachal Pradesh) Act, 2000, and Section 11-A of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1971, relating to MLAs’ income tax.

Last month, a petition was filed in the High Court questioning the payment of MLAs’ income tax from the exchequer. The decision by the Cabinet is aimed at quelling public resentment on the issue. —

