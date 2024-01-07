HP High Court: Ensure availability of quasi-judicial authorities

Shimla, January 6

The HP High Court has deprecated the practice of the quasi-judicial authorities to frequently adjourn quasi-judicial matters on the ground that the adjudicating authority was not available on account of other administrative work.

The court observed that the state might revisit its laws and either ensure that quasi-judicial authorities are permanently available for adjudication of various matters or make necessary amendments to the statute so that the work could be performed by Judicial Officers.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel directed the Additional Advocate General of the state to inform the court about the stand of the government in this regard by the next date of hearing, i.e. January 10.

The court gave the direction on a petition dealing with the issue of frequent adjournments by quasi-judicial authorities on the ground that the adjudicating authority, i.e. Financial Commissioner (Appeal), was not available on account of other administrative work.

Justice Goel observed, “The court deprecates frequent adjournments in quasi-judicial matters on the ground that the adjudicating authority is not available on account of other administrative work.”

The court stated, “When these authorities are conferred with quasi-judicial powers, they should give priority to the same. A quasi-judicial work cannot be made to suffer on account of other engagements of the authorities concerned and otherwise, also, because these authorities are exercising quasi-judicial powers on account of statutory provisions contained in the local laws of the state.” — OC

Revisit laws

The court observed that the state may revisit its laws and either ensure that quasi-judicial authorities are permanently available for adjudication of various matters or make necessary amendments to the statute so that the work could be performed by Judicial Officers

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla