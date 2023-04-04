HP High Court forms committee to identify dumping sites

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, April 3

The HP High Court has constituted a multi-member committee to identify sites for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) for dumping excavated material and also debris of such constructions. It expressed concern over the SMC not having an adequate number of dumping sites.

It directed the committee to submit its report within 14 days. The committee consists of Additional DM, SDMs (Urban and Rural), Shimla; Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation; Divisional Forest Officers (Urban and Rural), Shimla; Executive Engineer, state Public Works Department (PWD), and the SDO, MC, Shimla.

During the course of hearing, the court was informed that the SMC had only one dumping site. A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh observed that “we are really surprised to note that Shimla, which has one of the oldest municipal corporations in the country, does not have an adequate number of dumping sites. This indeed is a sorry state of affairs. Therefore, the issue needs to be redressed seriously. Accordingly, we proceed to appoint a multi-member committee to identify sites for dumping of excavated material and also debris of such constructions.”

The court passed the order on a petition regarding encroachments on highways. It listed the matter for compliance on April 18.

The court also expressed its displeasure over the non-completion of the Theog bypass. It orally observed that “it is rather shocking that the Theog bypass, which was otherwise required to be completed within two years (on June 15, 2019), has not been completed till date.”