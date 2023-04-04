HP High Court forms committee to identify dumping sites

Legal Correspondent
Shimla, April 3
The HP High Court has constituted a multi-member committee to identify sites for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) for dumping excavated material and also debris of such constructions. It expressed concern over the SMC not having an adequate number of dumping sites.
It directed the committee to submit its report within 14 days. The committee consists of Additional DM, SDMs (Urban and Rural), Shimla; Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation; Divisional Forest Officers (Urban and Rural), Shimla; Executive Engineer, state Public Works Department (PWD), and the SDO, MC, Shimla.
During the course of hearing, the court was informed that the SMC had only one dumping site. A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh observed that “we are really surprised to note that Shimla, which has one of the oldest municipal corporations in the country, does not have an adequate number of dumping sites. This indeed is a sorry state of affairs. Therefore, the issue needs to be redressed seriously. Accordingly, we proceed to appoint a multi-member committee to identify sites for dumping of excavated material and also debris of such constructions.”
The court passed the order on a petition regarding encroachments on highways. It listed the matter for compliance on April 18.
The court also expressed its displeasure over the non-completion of the Theog bypass. It orally observed that “it is rather shocking that the Theog bypass, which was otherwise required to be completed within two years (on June 15, 2019), has not been completed till date.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled