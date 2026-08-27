Himachal Pradesh High Court gets 1 new judge, 2 Additional Judges

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has got one new judge and two Additional Judges, with the Central Government notifying the appointments, on Thursday.

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The Union Ministry of Law and Justice, in a notification issued by the Department of Justice, President, exercising powers under Article 217 and Article 224 of the Constitution, has appointed Chirag Bhanu Singh as a Judge of the High Court. Bhupesh Sharma, currently Registrar General of the High Court and Yogesh Jaswal, currently serving as District and Session Judge, Sirmaur, have been appointed Additional Judges of the High Court for two years.

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All three will take charge with effect from the date they assume office. They are likely to be administered oath of office next week.

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Chirag Bhanu Singh studied law at HP University, Shimla. Enrolled with the High Court Bar Association, Shimla, in 1994, he practiced civil, criminal, constitutional and service matters before being appointed Additional District and Session Judge in 2007. He has served as a judge of the HP Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court, District and Sessions Judge, Chamba, Legal Remembrancer-cum-Principal Secretary (Law) to the State Government, Principal Secretary (Lokayukta) and Human Rights Commission, Registrar of the Supreme Court of India on two occasions.

Bhupesh Sharma, a law graduate from HP University, joined the Judicial Service in July 1996. He was promoted Additional District and Sessions Judge in March 2012, taking charge at the Fast Track Court, Hamirpur, and later assumed charge as Special Judge, CBI, Shimla, in April 2014. He was posted as Registrar General of the HP High Court in October 2024, a post he is holding presently.

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Yogesh Jaswal was born on March 2, 1967, at village Ambota in Tehsil Amb, District Una and received his education at Shimla. He completed his LLB from HP University in 1991 and practiced civil, criminal and revenue matters at Shimla before joining the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service in July 1996. He was presently serving as District and Sessions Judge, Sirmaur at Nahan, from April 2025.

The state government had made a reduction in the fee for seeking permits for plying of private vehicles on the sealed and restricted roads in the state capital, here.

The Shimla Road Users and Pedestrians (Public Safety And Convenience) Amendments Ordinance, 2026, had been promulgated by the state government on July 29, 2026, which after the approval from the Governor had been enforced. The Bill in this regard was tabled in the assembly on Thursday.

As per the amended rules, the fees for seeking permit for one route for private vehicles for six months has been fixed at Rs 4,500 and Rs 8,000 for one year. Earlier, the fee for one route had been fixed at Rs 7,000 for six months and Rs 15,000 for one year. Similarly, the permit fee for some other roads too has also been slashed for private vehicle owners.